Brokerages Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target at $149.80

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 798.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 25,507 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 441,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,477,000 after acquiring an additional 292,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLE opened at $114.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.18. Allegion has a twelve month low of $106.83 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

About Allegion (Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

