Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target at $49.88

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,095,000 after acquiring an additional 585,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 152,106 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,694. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $65.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

