Brokerages Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Price Target at $327.30

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $327.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE BURL opened at $224.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.70. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after buying an additional 319,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

