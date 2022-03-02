Brokerages Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Price Target at $327.30

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $327.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE BURL opened at $224.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.70. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after buying an additional 319,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.