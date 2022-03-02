Brokerages Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Price Target at $327.30

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $327.30.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
NYSE BURL opened at $224.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.70. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.95.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.