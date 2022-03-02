Brokerages Set Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target at $16.63

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMRX shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Chimerix stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 695,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,089. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $515.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

