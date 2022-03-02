Brokerages Set Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Price Target at $18.17

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DDL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $4,317,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDL opened at $4.44 on Friday. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.