Brokerages Set Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Target Price at $45.25

Shares of Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several research firms have commented on EMLAF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.02. 130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. Empire has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

