Brokerages Set Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Target Price at $2,555.00

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,555.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JMPLY. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.68. 4,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,835. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.5656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

