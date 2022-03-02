Brokerages Set One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Target Price at $31.40

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Aegis increased their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

OLP stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. 211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41. One Liberty Properties has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 106.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,916,000 after buying an additional 54,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 389,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 68,077 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

