Brokerages Set Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) PT at $36.00

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENVX. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 734,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,525. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

