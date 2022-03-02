Brokerages Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target at $331.96

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG traded down $10.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.46. 1,140,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,237. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.37.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.