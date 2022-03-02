Brokerages Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target at $331.96

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.21.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
SEDG traded down $10.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.46. 1,140,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,237. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.37.
In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.
About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
