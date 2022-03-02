Brokerages Set Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target at $67.00

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRCL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.75. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

