Brokerages Set Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Price Target at $20.63

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.35. 1,775,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.13. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Umpqua by 66.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 109.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 42.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

