Brokerages Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) PT at $26.75

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on UA. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,697,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,958,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 918,986 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Under Armour by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 370,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 882,360 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,440,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,887,000 after purchasing an additional 537,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Under Armour by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 639,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 513,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.30. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

