Brokers Offer Predictions for CBRE Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. William Blair also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $95.54 on Monday. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.36 and its 200 day moving average is $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,308,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,054 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,439,000 after acquiring an additional 248,493 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $725,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,911. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

