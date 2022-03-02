Brokers Offer Predictions for OMRON Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of OMRON in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMRON’s FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get OMRON alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OMRNY. Mizuho lowered shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OMRON stock opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. OMRON has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.66.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OMRON during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in OMRON by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in OMRON by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,955 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OMRON by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,658,000 after acquiring an additional 109,507 shares during the period. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OMRON (Get Rating)

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.