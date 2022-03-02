Brokers Set Expectations for Tutor Perini Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tutor Perini in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $474.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.28. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Tutor Perini news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th.
Tutor Perini Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
