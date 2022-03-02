Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Trading Down 0.6%

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BPY)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$23.07 and last traded at C$23.29. 15,607,584 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,585% from the average session volume of 926,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.44.

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.29.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (TSE:BPY.UN)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

