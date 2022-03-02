Brookstone Capital Management Has $10.82 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,882 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $6.68 on Wednesday, reaching $267.17. The company had a trading volume of 309,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,565. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $240.46 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

