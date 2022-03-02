Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.40 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,617,926. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.18 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.81. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

