Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $110.53. 94,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,287. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.06. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.82 and a one year high of $115.66.

