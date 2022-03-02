Brookstone Capital Management Has $7.68 Million Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,686 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,498. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.69. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $71.30 and a 52 week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

