BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of research firms have commented on BRP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

