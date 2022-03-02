BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%.

Shares of NYSE:BRP traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $27.34. 37,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,016. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.85 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

