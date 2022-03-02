BSClaunch Market Capitalization Tops $53,955.24 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, BSClaunch has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $53,955.24 and $20,983.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSClaunch coin can currently be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.59 or 0.06705698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,662.97 or 0.99772190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00043599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002726 BTC.

About BSClaunch

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

BSClaunch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSClaunch directly using U.S. dollars.

