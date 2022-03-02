BSCView Price Tops $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, BSCView has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $103,718.16 and $54.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00041679 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.48 or 0.06698076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,863.62 or 1.00291326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00044054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00047195 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002709 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

