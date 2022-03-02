Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,615. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 239,238 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 57,143 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,087,000 after buying an additional 51,432 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 52,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 380,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

