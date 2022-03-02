Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.
Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,615. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48.
In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
