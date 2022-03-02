Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Short Interest Update

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CGLD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,897. Buscar has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
About Buscar (Get Rating)
