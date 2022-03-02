Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Short Interest Update

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CGLD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,897. Buscar has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Buscar Co engages in the business of breeding, selling and racing of stakes level thoroughbreds. The company was founded by William Delahunte on January 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Beverly, CA.

