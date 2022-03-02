BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

NYSE BWXT traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,338. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after buying an additional 207,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 145,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

