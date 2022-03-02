Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Barclays

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WHD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

NYSE:WHD traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.47. 9,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,634. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. Cactus has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34 and a beta of 2.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

