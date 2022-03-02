Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Upgraded at TheStreet

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WHD has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $48.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cactus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cactus by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

