California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,708 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jamf were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jamf by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 1,244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 388,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $798,000.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 13,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $466,416.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,734 shares of company stock valued at $12,567,376.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

