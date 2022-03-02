California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 922,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after acquiring an additional 56,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 176,960 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCPT opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.