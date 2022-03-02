California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,959,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $226,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,201,000 after acquiring an additional 58,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CORT. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

