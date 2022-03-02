California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after buying an additional 192,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,328,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after acquiring an additional 779,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 110,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

SASR opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.05. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

