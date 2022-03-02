California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 502,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 340,928 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,308,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,433,000 after buying an additional 243,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The company had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

