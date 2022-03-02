California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,383 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,383 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nikola were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 52.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.78. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKLA. Cowen lowered their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

