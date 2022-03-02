Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Camping World’s FY2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

CWH has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

NYSE CWH opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. Camping World has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 3.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Camping World by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 17.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

