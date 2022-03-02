Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Camping World’s FY2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS.
CWH has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.
NYSE CWH opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. Camping World has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 3.00.
In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Camping World by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 17.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
About Camping World (Get Rating)
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.
