Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Gap Down to $31.41

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.41, but opened at $30.56. Camping World shares last traded at $31.51, with a volume of 4,521 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 413.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

