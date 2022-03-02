Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target to $78.00

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 433.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $14.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $610.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 3.64. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 637,604 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at about $2,885,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at about $940,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

