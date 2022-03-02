Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $85.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of AMRC opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,991 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ameresco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,839 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Ameresco by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 714,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameresco by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

