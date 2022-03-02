Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Target Price to $29.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.77% from the stock’s previous close.

OSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,659. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $937,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $79,688.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,723 shares of company stock worth $3,354,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

