Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$185.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$168.75.

TSE CM opened at C$157.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$70.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$158.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$150.60. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$118.57 and a one year high of C$167.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.4199992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total transaction of C$748,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$364,369.80. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$614,098.67. Insiders have sold a total of 65,515 shares of company stock worth $9,580,492 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

