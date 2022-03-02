Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given a C$8.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) has been given a C$8.50 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFX. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Shares of CFX traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.05. 198,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.45. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$5.00 and a 52-week high of C$10.54. The company has a market cap of C$329.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.