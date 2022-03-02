CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Down 70.3% in February

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CPMD stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,307. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. CannaPharmaRX has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.
CannaPharmaRX Company Profile (Get Rating)
