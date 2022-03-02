CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Down 70.3% in February

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CPMD stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,307. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. CannaPharmaRX has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.

Get CannaPharmaRX alerts:

CannaPharmaRX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CannaPharmaRx, Inc engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.