Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Capital City Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

CCBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

