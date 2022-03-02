Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,718 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,866,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,845,000 after acquiring an additional 210,329 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,047,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.38. The stock had a trading volume of 185,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,774. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.