Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $21,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.12. The stock had a trading volume of 317,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,728,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average is $107.75. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

