Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,675 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.80. 7,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,653. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.964 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

