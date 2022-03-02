Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Snap-on worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after buying an additional 395,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,599,000 after buying an additional 53,869 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after buying an additional 509,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,748,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA traded up $7.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.53. 11,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.97.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

