Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 49,431 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,431 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.7% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares MBS ETF worth $55,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,012,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,625,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 175,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after acquiring an additional 33,375 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.07. The stock had a trading volume of 88,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,796. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $103.60 and a 52 week high of $109.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.